Rhumbline Advisers Has $2 Million Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

MC opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.00. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,821 over the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

