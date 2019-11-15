Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,635 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,205,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after buying an additional 203,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,219,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,120,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 629,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 308,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $14.16 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

