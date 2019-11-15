Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.