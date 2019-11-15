Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Ricardo stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 676 ($8.83). The company had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,231. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 640.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 15.28 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

