Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $61,494.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

