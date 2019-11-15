Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23), Zacks reports.

RTTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 177,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.