Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

RVSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,145. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 20,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after buying an additional 157,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.