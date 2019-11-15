Robin Hensley Sells 950 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.74. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146. The company has a market cap of $227.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 483,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

