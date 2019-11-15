Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 782.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.34. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

