Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,143 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,196 ($15.63) to GBX 1,143 ($14.94) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down from GBX 1,160 ($15.16)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 933.50 ($12.20).

RR stock opened at GBX 729.60 ($9.53) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.28.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.84 ($2,537.36). Also, insider Irene Dorner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,400 ($20,122.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,512 shares of company stock worth $1,931,290.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

