Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 12,032,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

