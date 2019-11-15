Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.20

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 331.60 ($4.33), with a volume of 4125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.35).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.44.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

