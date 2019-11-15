Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.28.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$43.79. 101,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.58 and a twelve month high of C$44.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

