Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$10.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

