Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$32.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

TSE CGX traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 502,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$28.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.17.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

