Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $122.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 14,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,009,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,491 shares of company stock worth $2,737,758 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $113.89 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.