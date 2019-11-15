RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 986,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTIX. ValuEngine raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti began coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,924. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.31. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTI Surgical by 78.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTI Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in RTI Surgical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.