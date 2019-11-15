RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 218,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 437,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

