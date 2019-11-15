Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 402,960 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.