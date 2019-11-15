Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

HMN stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $169,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,231. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

