Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,971 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 21.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $14.73 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corp has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $348.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neal J. Suit sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at $76,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $510,836.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,596 shares of company stock worth $23,915,122. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

