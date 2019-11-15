Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 78,573 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brent Boydston purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE PGTI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

