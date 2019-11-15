Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,891. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $962,806 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

