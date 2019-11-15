Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. 130,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,738. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

