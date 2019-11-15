Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Acquires $11,798.65 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $11,798.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SALM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

