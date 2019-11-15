Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.04 ($24.47).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €17.52 ($20.37) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €35.58 ($41.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $947.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.56.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.