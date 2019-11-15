Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.73. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNLF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

