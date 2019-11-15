Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SSNLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.73. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

