Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 383,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.