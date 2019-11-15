Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,989. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

