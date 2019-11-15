Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 89,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,899. The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

