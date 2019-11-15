Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.63 ($10.04).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.20 ($11.86). The stock had a trading volume of 832,375 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.99.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.