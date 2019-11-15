Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,518,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,088 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 594,769 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $72.99. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,141. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

