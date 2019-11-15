Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.69 ($61.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G24 shares. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

G24 stock opened at €51.30 ($59.65) on Friday. Scout24 has a one year low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a one year high of €55.90 ($65.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

