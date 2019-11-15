SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of SDX stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 22.75 ($0.30). 405,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.07.

In related news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,550 ($11,172.09). Also, insider David John Woodhams Mitchell sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £30,250 ($39,526.98).

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

