Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.87

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.87 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 18317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $320,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,834.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,440 shares of company stock worth $26,823,878 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

