Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 1,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

