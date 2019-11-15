Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $2.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.04 or 0.07095883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001079 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,973,735 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

