Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, reports. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $816.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million.

Shares of SMICY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.64. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

SMICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

