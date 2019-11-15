Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNIRF. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SNIRF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. Senior has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

