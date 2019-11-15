Senior plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Senior in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Senior alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNIRF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Senior stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Senior has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.