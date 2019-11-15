Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,269,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 986% from the previous session’s volume of 116,903 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.