Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Trading 15.2% Higher

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s share price traded up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.38, 468,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 376,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQBG. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 548,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

