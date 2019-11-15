SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 341 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of NuVasive worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 363,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

