SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 58,527 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 14,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,626. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 4,250 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,238,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,025. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

