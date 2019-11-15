SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 6,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.