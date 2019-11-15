SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,927. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $149.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

