SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 71,590 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 854,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 215,687 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.04. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

