Sharon Shacham Sells 20,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,381. The stock has a market cap of $969.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

