Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SMED stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 390.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.